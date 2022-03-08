ITC Launches Probe Into Peloton Bike Imports

By Tiffany Hu (March 8, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will investigate whether Peloton Interactive Inc. is selling exercise bikes imported from Asia that infringe NordicTrack maker iFit Inc.'s intellectual property, the agency has announced. The ITC on Monday agreed to launch a probe into a complaint filed last month by Utah-based iFit, which alleges that Peloton's products violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. IFit's complaint claims that the Peloton Bike+ infringes a patent for an exercise system that includes a stationary bike with pedals and a cradle for free weights....

