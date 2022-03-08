Jan. 6 Panel Says Eastman Push To Break Law Ends Privilege

By Craig Clough (March 8, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol urged a California federal judge during a Tuesday hearing to order subpoenaed emails between attorney John Eastman and former President Donald Trump be turned over, saying attorney-client privilege doesn't cover Eastman's "astonishing" advice that Trump violate election law. During a hearing held via videoconference, Douglas Letter of the House Office of General Counsel told U.S. District Judge David O. Carter that there are a number of avenues the court can take in ordering the emails released, because there's scant evidence that Eastman actually represented Trump and established an attorney-client...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS