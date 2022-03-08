Pa. Justices Weigh If 100-Year-Old Voting Rulings Still Stand

By Matthew Santoni (March 8, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court justices focused Tuesday on whether changes in the state's constitution, voter registration and expansion of suffrage meant two previous rulings from the 1860s and 1920s no longer applied to invalidate universal mail-in voting. A state appellate court had thrown out Act 77 of 2019, which allowed no-excuse mail-in voting just in time for the pandemic, citing earlier Supreme Court rulings that said unless specified by the state constitution, voting had to be done in-person. But attorneys for the state and several of the justices said voting rights had been expanded, the means of ascertaining voter eligibility had been...

