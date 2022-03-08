Frustrated Rail Buyer Asks Chancery To Force $45M Escrow

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 8, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- The unsuccessful bidder for a Florida freight railroad told Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday that the railroad should escrow $45 million so that it will be able to afford to pay future damage judgments after its pending $224 million sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners goes through. In arguments for a temporary restraining order, International Rail Partners LLC urged the court to force RailUSA LLC, its owner American Rail Partners LLC and controlling member Oaktree Capital Management affiliate NewCo SBS Holdings LLC to set aside the funds, arguing that they will all become insolvent once the sale's proceeds are distributed to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS