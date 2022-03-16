Met Police Dropped From Contractor's Suit Over £400M Deal

By Silvia Martelli (March 16, 2022, 5:14 PM GMT) -- A government contractor has dropped London's Metropolitan Police from its lawsuit over a £400 million ($525 million) property management contract awarded to a rival, continuing its legal fight only with the body that oversees the force. Kellogg Brown & Root Ltd. pared down the number of defendants in an amended particulars of claim filed at the High Court on March 7 in its suit. KBR is challenging the decision by the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime to reject its bid for a contract to supply the police authority with property management and advisory services in favor of Sodexo Ltd. The local authority...

