Shook Hires Product Liability Partner From Walmart

By James Mills (March 9, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has snatched a Walmart in-house counsel and product liability expert as a partner in its Washington office. Veronica Hayes Gromada, who spent 17 years at Walmart, has joined the Shook product liability litigation practice, the firm announced Tuesday, noting that she's experienced as a litigator handling product liability cases as well as tort litigation. At Shook, she will counsel clients on business operations, employment, insurance, logistics and supply chain issues, the firm said. The team she joins works in consumer goods, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as software, science and technology. Shook told Law360...

