Kids' Smartwatch Maker Broke Privacy Rules, Watchdog Finds

By Allison Grande (March 8, 2022, 10:59 PM EST) -- A smartwatch maker has agreed to overhaul how it gets parents' permission for the collection of personal data from children under 13 to resolve a self-regulatory body's allegations that its current notification and consent practices run afoul of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, the industry watchdog said Tuesday. As part of its routine monitoring of privacy practices affecting children, the Children's Advertising Review Unit examined the data handling and sharing practices of TickTalk Tech LLC, which owns and operates a smartwatch for kids known as TickTalk 4 as well as a coordinating app for the product. CARU, which is a branch of BBB National...

