Ericsson Seeks FCC Nod To Get Multiband Radios Off Ground

By Christopher Cole (March 8, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- Swedish multinational Ericsson has asked U.S. regulators to allow the company to manufacture and sell 5G multiband radios that wireless providers could operate in two valuable sections of the airwaves. The telecom company recently filed a petition with the Federal Communications Commission for Ericsson to bring the new radios to market for use in the 3.45 gigahertz and 3.7 GHz service bands. The March 4 filing requests a limited waiver from FCC rules to allow their use. "The multiband radio will serve the public interest by allowing Ericsson to introduce an innovative radio design, including more flexibility to operate in mid-band...

