Buchanan Ingersoll Adds Asst. US Atty To White Collar Group

By James Boyle (March 9, 2022, 3:42 PM EST) -- A former U.S. attorney with the Department of Justice's Philadelphia office has left the public sector after nearly 24 years and joined Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC, the firm announced this week. Jason Bologna was welcomed Monday to Buchanan Ingersoll's Philadelphia office as a shareholder in the White Collar Defense, Compliance & Investigations group. Bologna told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday he is proud of his work in government and saw the move to the private sector as a "natural progression" for his career. "I've been able to do a lot of things as a U.S. attorney," Bologna said. "I wanted to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS