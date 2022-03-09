Judge Wants Progress On Puerto Rico Utility Reorg By May

By Rick Archer (March 9, 2022, 5:34 PM EST) -- The federal judge overseeing Puerto Rico's debt restructuring told the island's fiscal oversight board she needs to see progress in the next two months on the restructuring of the island's electric utility after the island's government rejected a deal with the utility's bondholders. In her Tuesday order, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi's Tuesday announcement that he was terminating the restructuring support agreement with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority bondholders risked a "major setback" in the case, and told the Financial Oversight Board of Puerto Rico it has until May 2 to produce a plan, a...

