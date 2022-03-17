Addressing Patient Requests For Unauthorized Treatment

By John Dow, Kathleen Hogan and Catherine Adams (March 17, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- During the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers have had to spend a significant amount of time explaining to patients and families why they will not provide nonstandard treatments to patients infected with COVID-19, specifically treatments which are not consistent with accepted standards of medical care. An increasingly common example of such a request is the off-label use of ivermectin. Though these complex conversations between the patient and health care provider are not, when considered alone, unusual, they are more recently occurring against a backdrop of ongoing lawsuits against hospitals filed by patients seeking to force providers to...

