Remote Hearings Should Be The Default In Civil Litigation

By Joshua Sohn (March 9, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- For the legal profession, one striking effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the rise of remote court hearings conducted by telephone or videoconference. Most lawyers and judges have expressed satisfaction with these remote hearings,[1] and some have called for remote hearings to play a prominent role in civil litigation even after the pandemic is over.[2] They note that remote hearings save travel time and expense,[3] which also improves attorney work-life balance and even reduces the carbon emissions that accompany jet travel.[4] These points are all correct, but advocates for remote hearings actually undersell their case in one important respect. While...

