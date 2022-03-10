9th Circ. Wary Of Evidence Dustup In Trans Prof's Bias Case

By Kellie Mejdrich (March 10, 2022, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit appeared unlikely Thursday to side with Arizona's challenge to a trial judge's ruling that the state must reveal discussions with attorneys about refusing to cover gender-affirming surgeries for state workers, but indicated the lower court might need to rethink its decision. That's because the state's lawyer, Timothy Berg, conceded to the three-judge panel during oral arguments that it didn't plan to cite legal advice when defending against claims by University of Arizona professor Russell Toomey, who says the coverage exclusion by his health plan violated federal sex discrimination law. Arizona appealed after U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez granted...

