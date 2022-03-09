Alvotech, AbbVie Deal Allows For Humira Biosimilar In 2023

By Tiffany Hu (March 9, 2022, 5:16 PM EST) -- Icelandic biopharmaceutical firm Alvotech has settled an intellectual property fight with AbbVie Inc. over Alvotech's proposed biosimilar version of AbbVie's blockbuster drug Humira, which is used to treat arthritis and other conditions. Under the deal, AbbVie will grant Alvotech a license to its Humira patents and the nonexclusive right to market a "high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar candidate for Humira" starting July 1, 2023, Alvotech said in a press release Tuesday. "We aim to be the first interchangeable, high-concentration biosimilar to this critical treatment," Alvotech founder and chairman Robert Wessman said in a statement. "We view today as a key milestone for patients...

