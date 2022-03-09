Fake Vax Seller Nabbed In Sting Dodges Prison

By Isaac Monterose (March 9, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- A 57-year-old Washington state man was sentenced to five years of probation after claiming to be a biotech expert and selling misbranded drugs that he claimed were COVID-19 and cancer tumor vaccines before he was caught in a sting operation. The presiding Washington federal magistrate judge described Johnny T. Stine's case, which started last January, as "difficult and troubling" but declined to send him to jail Tuesday, though he did issue a $246,986 restitution order, according to a statement by prosecutors. "It would be completely reasonable to send you to jail, but I'm going to give you a longer probation sentence...

