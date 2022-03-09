High Court Told Self-Removal Ruling Creates Circuit Split

By Grace Dixon (March 9, 2022, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Salvadoran woman urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review an Eleventh Circuit decision greenlighting her deportation based on a decades-old removal order issued after she voluntarily left the country, saying the ruling conflicted with Fifth and Seventh Circuit precedents. Estela Mabel Argueta Romero, who had been in deportation proceedings but voluntarily left the U.S. for Guatemala in 1995 before her deportation order was formally inked, was forced to confront the same order when she returned 10 years later after facing threats to her safety. While the Eleventh Circuit ruled that removal orders are still pending if a noncitizen leaves the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS