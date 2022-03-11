Ex-SEC Official Urges Regulators To Counter SPAC 'Myths'

By Tom Zanki (March 11, 2022, 12:28 PM EST) -- Harvard Law School professor and former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official John Coates wants regulators to be more forthright in debunking legal myths that he argues contributed to the boom in special purpose acquisition companies. John Coates Coates told Law360 in an interview that regulators should be "more aggressive" in countering myths that he believes SPAC industry promoters and their advisers have circulated that make SPACs appear more legally advantageous than is justified. The interview followed his recently published study titled 'SPAC Law and Myths.' There, Coates seeks to refute what he views as misleading claims that helped elevate SPACs...

