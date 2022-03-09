E-Money Client Funds Still Shielded In Insolvency, Court Says

By Joanne Faulkner (March 9, 2022, 7:41 PM GMT) -- An appeals court ruled Wednesday that customers of a British fintech company should get priority status in its administration, dismissing arguments by the City watchdog that money paid for electronic currency should be held on trust. A unanimous three-judge panel of the Court of Appeal refused the Financial Conduct Authority's challenge to findings that under e-money safeguarding rules, Ipagoo LLP customers would receive any available cash from an "asset pool" ahead of other creditors. Judge Sarah Asplin wrote that European Union legislation made it clear that all customer money received by an e-money institution, or EMI, should be safeguarded, even if...

