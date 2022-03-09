BP Wins $10M Suit Against Glencore Over Tainted Oil

By Silvia Martelli (March 9, 2022, 2:30 PM GMT) -- Energy giant BP won its $10 million claim against Glencore in London on Wednesday to recover losses that it suffered when the commodities trader delivered it crude oil from Russia that was contaminated. Judge Clare Moulder ruled at the High Court that Glencore Energy UK Ltd. had violated its warranty of quality when it sent a contaminated cargo to BP Oil International Ltd. BP said in its suit that it analyzed the product after the tanker dropped off the cargo it had hauled from Russia to Germany and discovered that the crude oil contained abnormal and potentially dangerous levels of organic chlorides. BP's...

