Fla. Judge Adds $43M In Interest To $100M Bitcoin Verdict

By Carolina Bolado (March 9, 2022, 12:01 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge added $43 million in prejudgment interest Wednesday to the $100 million jury verdict against self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright for stripping a company he co-founded of its intellectual property. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom granted a request by W&K Info Defense Research LLC, the company Wright and deceased computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman started, to award $43,132,492 in prejudgment interest dating to Nov. 6, 2013, the date of the second of two Australian court judgments that granted Wright control of W&K's intellectual property. The judge said that though the jury did not specify a particular date of...

