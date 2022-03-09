Molson Coors EU TM Survives Rival's Brexit Challenge

By Silvia Martelli (March 9, 2022, 5:39 PM GMT) -- A European Union court ruled on Wednesday that a U.K. subsidiary of Molson Coors would not lose its trademark in the bloc solely because it used the "STONE" name only in Britain, rejecting arguments by a German brewer that Brexit had doomed the beer giant's protections. A European court has ruled that Molson Coors had sufficiently proved that it had been correctly using its trademark for beer in the EU between 2013 and 2018. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) The General Court ruled that Molson Coors Brewing Co. (UK) Ltd. had sufficiently proved that it had been correctly using its protected trademark...

