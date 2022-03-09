GPB Affiliate Exec Contests Legal Fee Cutoff

By Jeff Montgomery (March 9, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- An investment placement executive indicted with two others last year in a $1.8 billion federal and state fraud action against GPB Capital Holdings LLC told a Delaware vice chancellor Wednesday that GPB cannot walk back an earlier grant of legal fees reimbursement. Jeffry Schneider, owner of GPB investment placement agent Ascendant Capital, sued GPB late last year after the company cut off defense fee payments. GPB, an alternative asset management firm, said at the time that a decision on Schneider's continued entitlement to indemnification would have to await resolution of criminal and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory enforcement actions. The SEC...

