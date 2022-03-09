Lando & Anastasi Life Sciences Leads Join K&L Gates

By Matt Perez (March 9, 2022, 3:21 PM EST) -- K&L Gates LLP announced Wednesday the hiring of two former co-leads of Lando & Anastasi LLP's life sciences group, along with their 10-person team, for the firm's intellectual property group out of Boston. Hannah Koyfman and David Lu join K&L Gates as partners, enhancing the firm's life sciences capabilities. Moving along with them from Lando & Anastasi is a team of lawyers, patent agents, technology specialists and other professionals. "We are proud to welcome Hannah, David and their diverse team to our burgeoning IP group," Bob Barrett, co-leader of K&L Gates' IP practice, said in a statement. "They have an incredible...

