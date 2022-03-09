PTAB Upholds Voice Software IP Challenged By Amazon

By Britain Eakin (March 9, 2022, 4:02 PM EST) -- A voice-based search company that has accused Amazon's Echo and Alexa products of infringing its voice user interface technology scored a win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which upheld one of Voicebox Technologies' patents in a challenge from the tech giant. The PTAB's March 7 decision turned on whether the primary prior art reference Amazon relied on — a patent application publication called Kennewick — contains a key element of Voicebox's patent: deciphering ambiguous words that can have different meanings in different contexts. The board found that it doesn't and so Amazon was unable to show the 36 claims...

