Chevron Phillips Inks $121M Deal To Settle Chemical Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 9, 2022, 11:10 AM EST) -- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LP on Wednesday agreed to a $121 million deal to settle allegations that it exceeded federal air pollution limits at three Texas petrochemical manufacturing facilities. The U.S. Department of Justice said the company violated the Clean Air Act and state air pollution control laws at plants in Cedar Bayou, Port Arthur and Sweeney, Texas. Though Chevron Phillips denies wrongdoing, in a proposed consent decree filed alongside the DOJ's complaint the company agreed to spend an estimated $118 million on facility improvements and pay a $3.4 million civil penalty. Chevron Phillips has agreed to a deal worth $121...

