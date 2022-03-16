McGinnis Lochridge Hires Ex-Norton Rose Oil Pro In Houston

By Caleb Drickey (March 16, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- McGinnis Lochridge has pried veteran oil and gas industry litigator Seth Isgur, as well as a client list that includes Exxon Mobil Corp., away from Norton Rose Fulbright, McGinnis Lochridge announced on March 9. Isgur's move to McGinnis Lochridge's Houston office concludes his nearly 15-year, wide-ranging run at Norton Rose that saw Isgur rise to partner at the firm's energy litigation practice and head of its eminent domain group. "Seth brings an extraordinary amount of depth and knowledge to our oil and gas practice group as well as our Houston office. We are looking forward to Seth joining our team," Jonathan Baughman, partner-in-charge...

