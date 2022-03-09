NC Sawmill And Lender Strike Deal On Ch. 11 Plan Vote

By Rick Archer (March 9, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Wednesday that she would approve a North Carolina sawmill's Chapter 11 liquidation plan after the sawmill and its top creditor reached a deal to allow the creditor's disputed $75 million claim for voting purposes. On the second day of a virtual confirmation hearing, Judge Karen B. Owens of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, who had adjourned the first day of hearings to give Klausner Lumber Two LLC and creditor Carolina Sawmills LP time to work out their conflicts over the plan, approved the deal the parties struck overnight and said she was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS