Nothing 'Innocuous' In Drugmakers' Dismissal Bid, Court Told

By Bryan Koenig (March 9, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- Generic-drug buyers urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday not to consider a dismissal bid from pharmaceutical companies more recently added to multidistrict price-fixing litigation, arguing the motion was filed in violation of an agreement to tackle bellwether cases first. Classes of end-payors, direct buyers and resellers joined with direct action plaintiffs including Cigna and Rite Aid to assert six "newly added defendants" jumped the gun when they filed a motion seeking permission to submit extra pages in a brief that would request dismissal of allegations the drugmakers argue are time-barred. According to Tuesday's brief, those defendants, along with other drugmakers comprising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS