Ga. Insurance Co. Shareholder Must Sell Shares To Brother

By Ben Zigterman (March 9, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- The co-owner of a Georgia insurance company must sell his shares to his brother and fellow co-owner, a Georgia appellate court panel ruled, finding that the right of first refusal can't be avoided by not notifying the company. Affirming the lower court's decision, the appellate panel said Tuesday that Whit Milner must sell the shares to Lat Milner on the same terms that they were given to his nephew, Chad. Whit Milner sold his shares in British American Insurance Intermediaries Inc. in 2017 to his nephew for $10,000, but the shareholders' agreement gave the company and any shareholders 30 days to...

