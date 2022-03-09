$5M Increase For EBSA Included In Released House Budget

By Abby Wargo (March 9, 2022, 2:34 PM EST) -- Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives included a $5 million boost to the Employee Benefits Security Administration's annual budget in the $1.5 trillion omnibus funding bill released Wednesday. The fiscal year 2022 Labor-Health and Human Services-Education appropriations bill folded into the broader 2,741-page bill, if passed, would provide $185.5 million for EBSA, $5 million above the fiscal year 2021 allotment. EBSA, an agency inside the U.S. Department of Labor, educates and assists more than 154 million workers, retirees and their dependents with their retirement and health benefit plans, which altogether hold around $11 trillion in assets. EBSA said it plans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS