Dechert Hires Ex-Goldman Fintech Pro From Morgan Lewis

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 10, 2022, 7:46 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP has grown its partnership, bringing on an attorney whose background includes stints at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and as a vice president at Goldman Sachs. Edward "Jay" Southgate, who joins the firm's global finance practice and focuses on asset finance and securitization, will be based in Dechert's New York offices, he told Law360 in a video interview from his new office Thursday, his second day in the new role. Southgate said he was already well acquainted with the Dechert team in New York from his time at Morgan Lewis. "I think I did 20-plus transactions with them over...

