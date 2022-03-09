Spending Bill Boosts ICE Funding, Omits Extra Legal Aid

By Mike LaSusa (March 9, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- A bipartisan government spending bill unveiled Wednesday would increase funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, while leaving out extra legal aid funding for immigrants and cuts to immigration detention resources sought by advocates. The fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill would boost ICE's overall funding by $284.7 million compared to the previous fiscal year, which ended in September. About $57 million of that increase comes in additional funds for the agency's Enforcement and Removal Operations arm, but the bill doesn't provide for hiring more enforcement officers. The bill also provides an additional $2.5 million...

