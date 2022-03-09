Biden Orders Wide-Ranging Studies Of Cryptocurrency Risks

By Elise Hansen (March 9, 2022, 11:55 AM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a long-awaited executive order calling for a wide swath of federal agencies to study the risks and opportunities associated with cryptocurrencies and a potential U.S. digital dollar. The executive order urged regulators to focus on consumer protection, financial stability, illicit finance, climate impacts and the U.S.'s position in the global financial system. At the same time, President Biden highlighted the importance of affordable financial services, particularly cross-border transactions and money transfers. The order called for "an evolution and alignment of the United States Government approach to digital assets." "The United States has an interest in...

