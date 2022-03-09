Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Affirms ITC Ruling In Jeep Trade Dress Fight

By Tiffany Hu (March 9, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld the U.S. International Trade Commission's decision that some of Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra's Roxor vehicles infringe the trade dress for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Jeeps.

In a one-line order, a three-judge panel summarily affirmed the ITC's ruling that a brand of Mahindra's Roxor vehicles infringed the trade dress of FCA's Jeep Wranglers and barred the imports of models made before 2020. The panel also upheld the ITC's decision that Mahindra can continue selling Roxor vehicles made after 2020 that do not infringe FCA's trade dress.

The decision comes after oral arguments this week, during which...

