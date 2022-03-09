Apple Loses Fed. Circ. Bid To Ax Secure Messaging Patents

By Britain Eakin (March 9, 2022, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday said substantial evidence supports Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that upheld claims in three secure messaging patents owned by a Finnish tech company that accused Apple of infringing them. Apple's appeal focused largely on arguments that the PTAB erred in its claim construction, but the three-judge panel rejected its contentions in a precedential opinion, saying the board's constructions were sound. The decision deals another blow to Apple in its bids to knock out the patents MPH Technologies asserted against the tech giant in California federal court in 2018, coming after the appeals court affirmed a...

