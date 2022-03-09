Akerman Gets Counsel Reinstated In Medicare Payment Row

By Nathan Hale (March 9, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court on Wednesday reversed a lower court's disqualification of Gunster from representing Akerman LLP in a bid to disqualify Akerman as counsel to United Services Automobile Association in a case over Medicare secondary-payer claim reimbursements. In a five-page opinion, the Third District Court of Appeal found that MSP Recovery Claims Series LLC and related plaintiffs lacked standing to seek disqualification of Gunster and partner Angel A. Cortiñas. The opinion quoted state appellate case law that describes such an action as an "extraordinary remedy" that generally requires the moving party to have privity — or a legally recognized...

