2nd Circ. Won't Revive Software Co.'s Trade Secrets Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (March 10, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has declined to resuscitate a software developer's trade secrets suit accusing a rival of reverse-engineering its shipment tracking technology to create a competing program, ruling that the software's security measures did not adequately protect the information. A three-judge panel said Wednesday that Turret Labs USA Inc., which creates digital platforms for industries including aviation and manufacturing, did not take "reasonable measures" to keep its shipment tracking software Dock EnRoll confidential. Turret Labs had claimed that a lower court was wrong to boot its suit, which alleged that CargoSprint LLC hacked into Dock EnRoll and used the software's algorithms...

