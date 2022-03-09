Illinois Warned Against Forum Shopping In Pot License Suit

By Lauraann Wood (March 9, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- An Illinois state court judge said Wednesday that regulators seemed to be forum shopping in a lawsuit brought by four companies challenging their recreational cannabis license application scores, and urged the applicants to request the same relief about 70 others are seeking in a similar case. Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Helen Demacopoulos said during a remote hearing that while she hasn't dug into the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's bid to dismiss the four applicants' lawsuit, it seems improper for the department to pick which Chancery Division judge should handle their request to be included in a corrective...

