Senate Panel Advances Nominees For NY, Calif. Trial Courts

By James Arkin (March 10, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to advance five district court nominees Thursday and deadlocked on another, moving President Joe Biden's picks one step closer to final Senate confirmation. The committee approved two nominees for district courts in New York: Jennifer Louise Rochon for the Southern District and Nina Morrison for the Eastern District. Senators also approved three picks for district courts in California: Judge Sunshine Suzanne Sykes of Riverside County Superior Court and Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett of Los Angeles County Superior Court, both for the Central District, and Judge Trina L. Thompson of Alameda County Superior Court for the Northern District. Magistrate Judge...

