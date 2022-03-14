Barclays Blames Law Firm Account Manager For Fraud

By Silvia Martelli (March 14, 2022, 3:12 PM GMT) -- Barclays has hit back at a law firm seeking to recover £1.4 million ($1.8 million) in fraudulent transactions, saying that it does not have to refund the solicitors because the crime occurred because of their naive actions. Barclays Bank UK PLC said in a defense filed at the High Court on March 8 that it does not have to repay Fairweather Law, formerly Fairweather Stephenson & Co. The fraud happened because Trevor Hastings, the law firm's account manager at the time, failed to keep his banking passwords secure, disclosing them to a convicted fraudster during a phone call, the bank said....

