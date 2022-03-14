White & Case Scores Partner For Tech Deals Team In NY

By Jasmin Jackson (March 14, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- White & Case has grown its technology transactions group with a New York-based partner from Covington & Burling who has more than a decade of experience guiding technology- and intellectual property-driven deals. White & Case LLP's new addition, Burr Eckstut, told Law360 on Monday that the firm's technology transactions practice, a unit within its global groups for IP and mergers and acquisitions, is "uniquely, a really perfect fit." The seasoned attorney with expertise in fintech highlighted that White & Case, which was named in Law360's Fintech Practice Groups of the Year in 2020, has been a "leader in New York for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS