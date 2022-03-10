AT&T Owes $9.3M to Oregon Cell Partners, Chancery Rules

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 10, 2022, 3:33 PM EST) -- AT&T failed to follow a fair process or pay a fair price when it bought an Oregon-based cellphone partnership in 2010 for $219 million, and owes minority partners who were frozen out $9.3 million in damages plus interest, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled. In a 135-page opinion Wednesday, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster determined the fair value of the Salem Cellular Telephone Co. general partnership was actually $714 million, and said AT&T breached its fiduciary duty of loyalty "by engaging in an unfair and self-interested transaction at the minority partners' expense." "AT&T correctly anticipated that over the next decade,...

