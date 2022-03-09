Ark. Hospital System Can't Nix Woman's Suit Over Stillbirth

By Mike Curley (March 9, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- An Arkansas appeals court on Wednesday restored a wrongful death claim brought by a woman in a suit alleging doctors in the St. Bernards Healthcare system failed to treat her properly, leading to the stillbirth of her son. In the opinion, the appeals court panel found Emery Branch had properly brought the wrongful death claim on behalf of herself, as the unborn child's father is not considered one of the child's heirs because he did not establish paternity, and thus did not need to be joined as a plaintiff in the suit. The court, however, affirmed the dismissal of her survival claim,...

