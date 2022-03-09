Texas Regulator Says Lessons From Uri Shape Grid's Future

By Michelle Casady (March 9, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- Texas utility regulators made a long-term shift in their approach to oversight of the electrical market after 2021's deadly winter storm that will continue to play out in the coming years, a commissioner on the Public Utility Commission of Texas told energy conference attendees Wednesday. Speaking at CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston, Commissioner Lori Cobos discussed long-term changes the agency is evaluating in the wake of the February 2021 storm, known as Winter Storm Uri, which killed hundreds and left millions of Texans without power for days during subfreezing temperatures. Cobos pointed to the agency's decision in December to tweak the...

