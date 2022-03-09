En Banc 9th Circ. To Review COVID Gun Shop Closure Ruling

By Hailey Konnath (March 9, 2022, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit will reconsider en banc whether county-mandated closures of gun and ammunition shops during the pandemic violated residents' Second Amendment rights, fulfilling the prophecy of the judge who penned a scathing concurrence to a three-judge panel's ruling that the closures were unconstitutional. According to a short order entered Tuesday, a majority of the Ninth Circuit's active judges voted to vacate the panel's decision and rehear the case, which challenged a 2020 mandate from Ventura County, California. An appellate judge called for a vote on the matter without a petition for rehearing being filed, according to the case docket....

