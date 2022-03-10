Banks Urge MPs To Allow More Data Sharing To Fight Fraud

By Richard Crump (March 10, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Financial institutions need more power to share customers' information about suspected fraudsters with each other, members of the sector told a parliamentary inquiry into the U.K.'s rampant fraud problem on Thursday. Brian Dilley, head of economic crime prevention at Lloyds Banking Group, said that lenders are being "restrained" in their ability to combat fraud because they fear incurring civil liabilities for disclosing information about their customers under data protection laws. Giving evidence to The House of Lords Fraud Act 2006 and Digital Fraud Committee, Dilley called for economic crime legislation to make clear how and when banks can swap data on fraud...

