Calif. Hemp Biz Owes Ex-Consultant Nearly $1M, Suit Says

By Sarah Jarvis (March 9, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- A cannabis cultivator who says he was hired as a consultant and eventually worked full time for California venture Golden State Hemp has sued the company, claiming he is owed at least $945,000 after working for the business for months without ever receiving a dollar of his salary. Harold Hill alleges in a complaint filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Golden State Hemp Co. LLC and various related entities and individuals that he worked long hours for the venture and provided services that were essential to building and growing the medicinal and industrial hemp business. But he was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS