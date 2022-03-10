DHS Taps Church World Service For Detention Alternatives

By Alyssa Aquino (March 10, 2022, 4:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has tapped Church World Service and two other nonprofits to oversee a pilot program sending eligible migrants to legal and social services providers instead of detention. DHS announced Wednesday that Catholic Charities USA and the Center for Migration Studies of New York, a nonpartisan think tank, will be joining Church World Service on the national board of the so-called alternative to detention pilot program. The national board will choose the local governments and nonprofit organizations that will secure funding under the Alternatives to Detention Case Management Pilot Program to provide case management services, cultural orientation programming...

