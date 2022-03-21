Saul Ewing Adds Commercial Litigator To Baltimore Office

By Donald Morrison (March 21, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP has announced the addition of a partner to its Baltimore office, touting his years of experience handling consumer protection, product liability, real estate and employment disputes. Jon Singer joins Saul Ewing after more than three years at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, where he represented clients ranging from real estate investors, developers and contractors to professional sports teams and cannabis companies. He started with the firm March 7, and Saul Ewing announced the move March 9. "I bring a lot of class action and complex commercial litigation experience to bolster the firm's already strong...

