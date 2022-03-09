Pa. Justices' Opinions Show Split In Choice Of Election Map

By Matthew Santoni (March 9, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Two weeks after a divided Supreme Court of Pennsylvania chose a new congressional district map, the justices issued individual opinions Wednesday illustrating their split over how to weigh the balance of Republican and Democratic districts when picking one map from more than a dozen candidates. While each of the thirteen maps presented as a possibility by litigants or intervenors had passed the basic constitutional requirements for being compact, contiguous, close in population and avoiding the breakup of government subdivisions as much as possible, the 4-3 majority said the map proposed by petitioner Carol Ann Carter and drawn by Stanford University professor...

